NFL World Reacts To ESPN's Fantasy Football Hire

ESPN has brought a new analyst to the network.

The network announced on Wednesday afternoon that it had signed fantasy & sports betting analyst Liz Loza to a multi-year contract.

Loza will create fantasy and sports betting content across numerous ESPN platforms, per a press release.

To say that Loza is fired up about joining ESPN would be an understatement.

“I am thrilled to join ESPN’s best-in-class team of fantasy and betting analysts,” Loza said. "Collectively collaborating and creating content with this esteemed group – and for such an expansive and loyal fanbase – is an absolute honor. Be warned that I’m buying the dip on Cam Akers, and am always ready to bet on an underdog!”

Before joining ESPN, Loza was a fantasy football analyst at Yahoo Sports for seven years.

The football world is really excited for Loza as she starts this new adventure.

Loza will make her ESPN debut on Wednesday afternoon.