NFL World Reacts To Ex-First Round Pick Retirement News

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet is seen on the field before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In 2015, the Minnesota Vikings made former Michigan State cornerback Trae Waynes the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. But seven years and two teams later, Waynes is calling it a wrap on his career.

In a radio interview on Monday, Waynes announced that he feels he's ready to call it quits. He said he feels in his head that he's retired but just didn't feel like making a formal announcement over it.

"It's open, but I'm not really exploring anything, to be honest with you," Waynes said on the Geary & Stein Sports Show. "Multiple teams have actually called. Honestly, in my head, I'm done. I'm not officially doing it just because I don't give a (expletive). But I'm retired, but it's not like I announced it or anything."

Waynes played the last two seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, but appeared in just five regular season games for them in 2021. He did, however, appear in all of their playoff games as well as Super Bowl LVI.

Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't exactly sad to see him go. Given that they paid him $30 million in 2020 and only got nine total games out of him, they feel fleeced. But others are praising him for getting out with his health and his money while he can:

Trae Waynes was the top cornerback in the 2015 NFL Draft. And after going No. 11 to the Vikings, he quickly proved that he had the skills to pay the bills.

In five seasons with the Vikings, Waynes had 42 passes defended and seven interceptions in 74 games.

Good luck in retirement, Trae!