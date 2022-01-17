The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Postgame News

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday.ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott had admitted that he was playing through a knee injury at the end of the 2021 season. The Dallas Cowboys running back was starting to feel better, but he still didn’t look like himself for much of the year.

Following Sunday afternoon’s 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Elliott finally admitted the full extent of his knee injury.

Elliott told reporters that he was playing through a partially torn PCL.

Elliott doesn’t need to have surgery, at least.

Still, fans are confused as to why Elliott was getting the majority of the carries, when Tony Pollard was fully healthy and playing well.

“Without an injury he was not as effective as Pollard, and this team continued to ignore the obvious and give Zeke more touches. That’s complete BS!” one fan tweeted.

“This is infuriating. The Cowboys have a more than capable back in Tony Pollard. There are a lot of things that the coaching staff needs to answer for,” one fan added.

“If they knew that and didn’t give Pollard the majority of the snaps then this organization is dumber than I thought,” another fan added.

The Cowboys are one-and-done in the playoffs, while the 49ers are off to the Divisional Round, where they’ll face the Packers.

