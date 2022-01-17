NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Postgame News

Ezekiel Elliott had admitted that he was playing through a knee injury at the end of the 2021 season. The Dallas Cowboys running back was starting to feel better, but he still didn’t look like himself for much of the year.

Following Sunday afternoon’s 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Elliott finally admitted the full extent of his knee injury.

Elliott told reporters that he was playing through a partially torn PCL.

Zeke Elliott said he played with a partially torn PCL. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 17, 2022

Elliott doesn’t need to have surgery, at least.

Zeke Elliott said he doesn’t need surgery on his knee. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 17, 2022

Still, fans are confused as to why Elliott was getting the majority of the carries, when Tony Pollard was fully healthy and playing well.

“Without an injury he was not as effective as Pollard, and this team continued to ignore the obvious and give Zeke more touches. That’s complete BS!” one fan tweeted.

“This is infuriating. The Cowboys have a more than capable back in Tony Pollard. There are a lot of things that the coaching staff needs to answer for,” one fan added.

“If they knew that and didn’t give Pollard the majority of the snaps then this organization is dumber than I thought,” another fan added.

The Dallas Cowboys engaged in organizational malpractice, Ezekiel Elliott has been playing on a torn PCL and you only gave the ball to Tony Pollard FOUR TIMES…bruh I’m beyond furious! — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys are one-and-done in the playoffs, while the 49ers are off to the Divisional Round, where they’ll face the Packers.