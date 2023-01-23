NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's Contract Situation

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the endzone before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Yesterday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers really showed a large swath of Dallas Cowboys fans that RB Ezekiel Elliott just isn't the same player anymore. Unfortunately, his contract is going to ensure that he doesn't go anywhere for a long time.

Kyle Yates of The Fantasy Playbook pointed out on Monday that Elliott is basically uncuttable. He is due to account for over $16 million against the cap in 2023 and would leave a dead cap number of $11.86 million if cut.

Elliott is under contract through the end of the 2026 season, but the team can't really save any substantial money from cutting him for another two seasons unless they make it a post-June 1 cut.

For NFL fans, the Elliott contract is yet another case of the Cowboys managing their roster terribly:

There's no denying that Ezekiel Elliott earned his money prior to getting the extension in 2019. To that point, he had led the NFL in rushing yards per game for three straight years and had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage the year before.

And it's not like Elliott hasn't stayed productive in the four years since getting the deal. While his per game averages aren't the same, he's still scored 46 touchdowns and has over 5,000 yards from scrimmage since 2019.

But the kind of money Elliott is making might be better served if spread out to other positions if he's not going to be the game-breaking player he was in his first three seasons.

Should the Cowboys try to offload Ezekiel Elliott this offseason?