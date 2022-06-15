NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's New Helmet

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the endzone before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was rocking a new helmet on Tuesday during minicamp.

It looks a bit smaller compared to his last one and there also isn't much of a facemask. Elliott also looks to be rocking a visor.

Here's a photo of it:

Cowboys fans are mixed with their reactions to this new helmet.

"Not a fan," one tweeted.

"Makes sense. Power Rangers were great in the 90s & that’s it," another one tweeted.

Elliott could be hoping that a new helmet gets him back to being a true difference-maker for the Cowboys.

He's been banged up a lot throughout his career and has seen his touches go down in favor of Tony Pollard.

Elliott finished last season with 1,002 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns off 237 carries. It was a step up from his 2020 season when he had 979 yards rushing and six touchdowns, but he'll still need to be even better if the Cowboys want to make a long playoff run.