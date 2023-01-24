NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's Offseason Decision

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have some big decisions to make at the running back position this offseason.

Ezekiel Elliott is set to earn over $10 million on his deal for next season while Tony Pollard is going to be a free agent in March. Logic dictates it would be hard for the Cowboys to keep both backs.

Despite that, Elliott really wants to stay with the Cowboys and is even willing to accept a pay cut to make that happen, per a report from Michael Gehlken.

"Zeke averaged a career-low 1.5 yards after contact on the season, with a tied career-low 9 broken tackles. His locker-room presence is obviously valued, but at 28 would have to be a chunky pay cut," another tweet read.

Elliott finished the 2022 season with 231 carries for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns. In contrast, Pollard finished this season with 193 carries for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns.

We'll have to see if the Cowboys can find a way to keep both in the fold for 2023.