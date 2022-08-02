NFL World Reacts To Falcons Pro Bowl Trade Rumor

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 30: A Falcons helmet on the field during Saturday morning workouts for the Atlanta Falcons on July, 30, 2022 at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly been ready to move on from linebacker Deion Jones. But according to one team insider, the Falcons have yet to find a team willing to deal for the former Pro Bowler.

Per Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Atlanta will hold onto Jones for now, after failing to find a trade partner. Believing he won't be a distraction to the team and cutting him would only save the franchise roughly $1 million in cap space.

The NFL world reacted to the Falcons rumors Tuesday.

"The Falcons definitely offered Jones for Jenkins and the Bears said no," a Chicago football fan site tweeted.

"Debo still good! He just don’t want to play for ATL any more.." a Falcons fan said of Jones.

"Same front office that forced the franchise QB out after failing to land DW."

"I do think the Falcons are objectively better with Deion Jones on the roster, but his role needs to change," replied William McFadden. "Should probably be involved in a specialized rotation rather than an every-down backer. I still think he can bounce back, though."

"I still think he's gone! But this is where things are. He is still on the PUP list," tweeted Carl Dukes.

Any team in the market to trade for Jones would take on his $9.64 million salary in 2022, which may be more than some are willing to swallow.

In 16 games last season, the former second-round pick recorded 137 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and six passes defensed.