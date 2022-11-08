NFL World Reacts To Favorite For Odell Beckham Jr.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

As free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. inches closer towards a return from his Super Bowl ACL tear, the OBJ sweepstakes is starting to heat up.

According to Bookies.com, the Packers, Giants, Rams, Bucs, Chiefs and Bills all have shot at landing the three-time Pro Bowler. But it's the current favorite that has folks talking: the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL world reacted to the high possibility of Beckham wearing a star on his helmet on social media.

"Need it," a Dallas fan said.

"Oh Lord please," another Cowboys fan prayed.

"Vegas knows something .."

"Really wish the Vikings would enter this sweepstakes," another user replied.

"I don't understand why he'd want to go to the Packers. Giants, I can see it happening, but they are tight on cap space. Absolute no chance he's with the Rams again. The Buccaneers and Chiefs haven't shown interest in him, and the Bills lost Allen. We just need to pry him from NY."

"Every little thing I see makes me believe he’s going to the 49ers because they haven’t been involved one bit," another commented.

Odell is reportedly "firmly" on the Cowboys radar as he's expected to be cleared to return by the end of the week.