NFL World Reacts To Final Decision On Zach Wilson

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 29: Zach Wilson holds a jersey onstage after being drafted second by the New York Jets during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With quarterback Mike White returning from his rib injury on Monday, the New York Jets promptly handed him the starting job and named him the starter for the rest of the season. They also made their final decision on second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

During his Monday press conference, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Wilson will be relegated to QB3 for Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. He will be inactive for that game and presumably for their Week 18 season finale against the Miami Dolphins barring injury.

The decision comes amid reports that the team intends to part ways with Wilson at the end of the season. How the Jets plan on making that intention a reality is anyone's guess.

NFL fans are shedding no tears for Wilson given how terrible he's been these past two years. Some find the situation more funny than anything else:

It's an ignominious way for Zach Wilson to effectively end his run as the Jets' starting quarterback. But no one can argue that it wasn't deserved.

Whether the blame falls on Wilson, his coaching or his teammates, he never found any rhythm or consistency as the team's starter. It probably didn't help his development that he was plagued by injuries in each of his first two seasons, but even when fully healthy and well-supported, his flashes of greatness were few and far between.

With almost no good tape to show NFL teams after two years as a starter, Wilson's chances of being a starter for any team in 2023 seem limited. Even a role as a backup might be too much after so little progress through two full years.

Will Zach Wilson ever start another NFL game again?