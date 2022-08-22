NFL World Reacts To Former 1st Round WR Getting Cut

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 23: A helmet is shown before a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on November 23, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Coming out of West Virginia, Tavon Austin was one of the most electrifying players in the country.

The then-St. Louis Rams selected Austin eighth overall in the 2013 draft, but he's never really been able to catch on at the NFL level.

That continued on Monday.

Per the Buffalo Bills official Twitter account, the team announced "We’ve released P Matt Haack and WR Tavon Austin."

The football world reacted to Austin's release on social media.

"Tavon Austin's college highlights >>>>>" tweeted BetMGM.

"I could probably talk myself into Tavon Austin," said Preseason Chopz.

"Tavon Austin had juice in minicamp, but never got off depth teams or showed much reason why he should since training camp began," reported Thad Brown. "McKenzie has been very good. Crowder is the competent vet you'd expect. Shakir has plenty of flashes. Too tough a hill for Austin to climb at slot."

"Tavon Austin had like 50 catches in the last 5 years combined. He wasn’t very good."

"The Bills released Tavon Austin. One of the most electric college football players I’ve ever scouted," tweeted podcaster Bryan Perez. "I’ll always hold out hope that he’ll one day live up to my scouting report!"

Never forget.