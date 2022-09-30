NFL World Reacts To Former Dallas Cowboys Player's Tragic Death

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the football world received terrible news when a former Dallas Cowboys player passed away.

Former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to multiple reports. He was just 31 years old.

According to KESQ, Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the mountain. Riverside County fire personnel found Escobar and Chelsea Walsh, 33, dead upon arrival.

Late Thursday night, the Cowboys took to Twitter with a tribute to the former player. "Forever in our hearts," the message read with a photo of Escobar in a Cowboys jersey.

Fans were devastated by the news.

"Just heard the news about Gavin Escobar, I’ll never forget announcing his name in the 2014 NFL draft by the Cowboys. Too Soon RIP," former Cowboys player Tony Casillas said.

"This is terribly sad news. Thinking of and praying for Gavin Escobar’s family and friends. May he rest in peace," another fan said.

Our thoughts are with the Escobar family.