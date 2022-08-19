NFL World Reacts To Former GM's Worry For Justin Fields

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks across the field in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum feels the Chicago Bears are being "reckless" with second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

He believes the organization needs to seriously improve its offensive line to protect the "great talent" that Fields brings to the table.

"[Fields] may turn into David Carr. He has no chance to get through 17 games," Tannenbaum said on Get Up. "Steps one, two and three of developing a quarterback is protection."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement.

"If your roster is completely barren do not draft a QB in that year . It almost guarantees a failed pick," one fan agreed.

"Oh I can’t wait until Fields shuts these guys up this season," another said.

"It’s embarrassing how little these dudes pay attention because they had their narrative in may and keep drilling it to the ground lol. There were two actual pressures and one one was because Herbert did a terrible job picking it up, the other the defensive player just won," another added.

Fields notched some limited action during Thursday night's preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. During his one series on the field, the former No. 11 pick experienced some serious pressure.

Fields was sacked 36 times through 12 games and 10 starts in his rookie season.