NFL World Reacts To Former No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Signing

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As the Dolphins search for answers to major injuries on the offensive line, Miami is reportedly looking to a two-time Pro Bowler and former top draft pick.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the "Dolphins are signing former No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher and, in a corresponding move, placing starting OT Austin Jackson on injured reserve, per league sources."

The NFL world reacted to Fisher's signing on Monday.

"Eric Fisher doesn’t sign if he believed we couldn’t make it!" a Dolphins fan exclaimed.

"Can’t help but wonder if this is the end of the line for AJ in Miami…" another replied.

"Fisher stunk for the Colts last year, but it’s still impossible to imagine him being worse than Dennis Daley," tweeted columnist Mike Herndon.

"This move would sideline Austin Jackson for another four games," commented Dolphins beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi.

"Not staying complacent. This is what I like to see."

Fisher will look to hold down the fort for Tua and the Dolphins offense as they try to close out the season strong.