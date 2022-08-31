NFL World Reacts To Former Ohio State Star Cut News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 19: Trey Sermon #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes hurdles over a Northwestern Wildcats defender during the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have released a former Ohio State star after just one year.

On Wednesday, the 49ers released running back Trey Sermon, who was heading into his second year with the team. Sermon was the 49ers' third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft but contributed little as a rookie.

Last season Sermon appeared in nine games, starting two. He finished the season with 41 carries for 167 yards and one touchdown on the ground along with three receptions for 26 yards through the air.

NFL fans are wondering what could have happened to get Sermon axed after just one year. Some are attributing it to the ascension of other previously-fringe players, while others are just upset that they were duped into drafting him in fantasy football:

Trey Sermon is played his first three seasons of college football at Oklahoma, rushing for over 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in 37 games. But he really rose to prominence as the starting running back for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2020.

During the pandemic-shorted 2020 season, Sermon was limited to just eight games. But he made the most of them.

In the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game, Sermon broke the Ohio State single-game rushing record, going for 331 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Northwestern.

Will Sermon find another NFL for the start of the season?