NFL World Reacts To Former Packers Player's Tragic Death

The NFL world is in mourning today following the tragic passing of former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets tight end Tyrone Davis. He was 50 years old.

According to TMZ, a public obituary in Virginia confirmed Davis' passing, which occurred on October 3. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Former Packers offensive tackle Earl Dotson was among the first confirm that his former teammate lost his life.

"This is difficult to post," Dotson wrote. "Rest in paradise teammate. This good man Tyrone Davis fought beside me on the NFL Green Bay Packers for years. Brother forever."

NFL fans have taken to Twitter to offer their condolences as well:

Tyrone Davis was a fourth-round draft pick by the Jets out of Virginia in the 1995 NFL Draft. He played wide receiver in college, but transitioned to tight end in 1996.

After two seasons in New York, Davis was traded to the Packers before the 1997 season and played in 13 games as the Packers reached their second straight Super Bowl - a losing effort against the Denver Broncos.

In 75 NFL games, Davis had 73 receptions for 795 yards and 13 touchdowns - all but one of which were thrown by Brett Favre. Davis has the distinction of having caught the 200th touchdown of Favre's Hall of Fame career.

Our hearts go out to Tyrone Davis' family and loved ones.