NFL World Reacts To Former Pro Bowl Running Back's Death

The college football world lost one of its all-time greats this week with the passing of former Heisman Trophy winner, Pro Bowler and USC all-time leading rusher Charles White. He was 64 years old.

A Los Angeles native, White was the driving force behind the early success that the legendary John Robinson had with the Trojans in the late-1970s. After rushing for 858 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman, he recorded three straight seasons with over 1,400 rushing yards between 1977 and 1979, leading the NCAA in rushing yards in his final two seasons.

White's 1979 season is still a legendary one as he rushed for 2,050 yards and 19 touchdowns. His 6,245 rushing yards have remained unapproached as the all-time USC record despite stiff competition from the likes of Marcus Allen and Reggie Bush.

College football fans across the country have come out to offer their condolences on the loss of the college football icon:

Charles White went No. 27 overall to the Cleveland Browns in the 1980 NFL Draft but struggled to make an impact in five years on the team. But his NFL fortunes turned around when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams under his former head coach, John Robinson.

After two years as a backup, White finally had his breakout season in 1987, leading the NFL with 324 carries for 1,374 yards and 11 touchdowns during the strike-shortened season. For his efforts, he earned Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors.

White returned to USC as an assistant coach in the 1990s and later worked as a computer consultant.

White passed away following a battle with liver cancer. He had also been struggling with dementia and living in an assisted living facility as of last year.

Our hearts go out to White's family and loved ones.