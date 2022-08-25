NFL World Reacts To Former Second-Round Wide Receiver's Trade Request

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 29: Denzel Mims #11 of the New York Jets runs for a first down against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 29, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Once seen as a potential No. 1 wide receiver for the New York Jets, Denzel Mims appears to be ready for a fresh start away from the Garden State.

Mims formally submitted a trade request to the Jets today, which his agent made public in an official statement. Per agent Ron Slavin, Mims has requested his release but has been denied by Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

"We feel at this point a trade is our only option, since the Jets have told us repeatedly they will not release him. Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust he will do everything in his power to find another team where Denzel can contribute," Slavin said.

NFL fans are mixed on whether Mims is desirable as a trade target though. Some believe that if he can't make the Jets' lineup he couldn't possibly be good enough to play for them, while others feel he'd be perfect for their rosters:

Drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Denzel Mims looked rock solid as a rookie, recording 23 receptions for 356 yards in nine games.

But a combination of injuries, poor play and bad luck limited Mims to eight receptions for 133 yards in 2021. And in the offseason that followed, the Jets made a number of moves to indicate that they were ready to move on from him.

At 6-foot-3 and with the ability to run a 4.38 40-yard dash, Mims has the abilities to be a prototypical NFL receiver. But it appears that he won't be reaching that level with the Jets.

Where do you think Mims will play this season?