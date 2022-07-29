NFL World Reacts To Former Star's Retirement At 33

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, longtime Washington pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 33.

"And to my beloved Washington fans: you guys made my NFL experience amazing. I felt at home in the DMV from day one," Kerrigan wrote. "Whether it was cheering for me on game days, supporting my philanthropic endeavors or just saying 'hi' at the grocery store, you made me feel like one of your own. I'm proud to call D.C. 'home' and I'm so thankful that I was drafted here because of the way you've treated me and my family. I'll love you guys forever."

Washington fans flocked to social media to pay homage to their star.

"Pretty sure this makes Ryan Kerrigan the first Washington player I’ve ever loved that I watched get drafted and am now seeing retire. One of the best defenders in team history, hope he enjoys retirement," one fan said.

"Undoubtedly on my Mount Rushmore of Washington Football players since I’ve been a fan. Much love for 91," another fan said.

Kerrigan finishes his career as the all-time leader in sacks for the Commanders.