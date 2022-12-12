NFL World Reacts To FOX's Bucs vs. 49ers Decision

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Don't be surprised if you turn on FOX and see a different game on there.

FOX has officially pulled the plug on the Buccaneers-49ers game that was being televised for most of the country due to how bad the game is. The 49ers are currently up by five touchdowns as the third quarter is about to end.

Most of the people that were getting that Bucs-49ers game will now be seeing the Panthers-Seahawks game, which is a lot closer. The Panthers are currently up 20-17 in the fourth quarter as they try and pull within a game of first place in the NFC South.

This led to a lot of great reactions from the NFL community on Twitter.

This is the second time that FOX has had to switch to a different game during the day. The network also had to switch the Eagles-Giants game for some people after the Eagles were blowing them out.

The Bucs will have a lot to clean up heading into next Sunday's showdown against the Bengals.