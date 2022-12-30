NFL World Reacts To Friday Jalen Hurts Injury Update

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially listed Jalen Hurts as doubtful to play in Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

This will be Hurts' second straight missed game as he continues to deal with a sprained right throwing shoulder.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Rest Hurts till playoffs. Not worth rushing the injury for the eagles," one fan wrote.

"Letting the one seed come down to a division game. Bold," another said.

"Kicking the can down the road potentially requiring all of the starters to play an extra game is short sighted imo," another added.

The Eagles need to notch one more win in their final two games in order to lock up the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. Given his MVP-caliber play this season, Hurts gives his team much higher odds to win.

With Hurts out, backup Gardener Minshew will notch his second straight start. Minshew threw for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Philadelphia.