NFL World Reacts To Friday Patrick Mahomes Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up on the sidelines during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Over the past few days, the betting line for the AFC title game has shifted between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs opened as favorites, but the line quickly shifted in favor of the Bengals following the injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After a few practice videos emerged, the line started shifting back in favor of the Chiefs - and for good reason.

On Friday afternoon, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Mahomes will be the team's starting quarterback on Sunday. The news comes despite Mahomes suffering a high ankle sprain last weekend.

Some fans aren't surprised after watching Mahomes in practice this week.

"Not a surprise," one fan said.

"bengals in trouble," said another fan.

Others think the Bengals will defeat the Chiefs - even if Kansas City had a healthy Mahomes.

"It doesn't matter. Bengals beat Chiefs regardless of Mahomes' health," the fan said.

Kansas City and Cincinnati kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.