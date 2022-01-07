NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Having already clinched an NFC North title, this Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions doesn’t mean much for the Green Bay Packers. But even so, superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to take the field.

On Friday, head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that Rodgers will start in Week 18 — although he certainly doesn’t need to.

“I don’t think he needs to play. I think he wants to play and keep the momentum going,” LaFleur said, per Packers insider Rob Demovsky.

The Packers are planning to start Aaron Rodgers on Sunday and then LaFleur will see how the game goes. “I don’t think he needs to play. I think he wants to play and keep the momentum going.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 7, 2022

LaFleur says Rodgers just wants to keep the momentum going, but fans from around the league think he’s looking to cement himself as this year’s MVP.

“Correction: ‘He wants to play to keep the MVP momentum going’,” one fan wrote.

“He wants to lock up MVP for sure” #Packers #GoPackGo,”another said.

Aaron Rodgers is currently the front runner to claim his second straight MVP trophy. Through 15 games this year, the veteran signal caller has logged 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.

If the Packers get off to an early lead over the 2-13-1 Lions, Rodgers will likely find his way to the bench before the end of the contest.