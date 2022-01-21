NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

The Spun

After Antonio Browns’ controversial and sudden ending with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans and analysts from around the league have wondered if the star receiver will get another shot in the NFL.

According to Brown, a few teams are already lining up for their shot to sign him this offseason.

The former All-Pro wideout says “a couple teams” have reached out to him following his release from the Buccaneers, per Complex Sports.

From the looks of the reactions on Twitter, the general consensus around the NFL world is that it’s difficult to take AB’s word at face value.

“They go to a different school though so you probably haven’t heard of them,” one fan joked.

“Maybe it’s true, but it’s also AB, not really the most reliable source,” another added.

“I’ll believe it when I hear it from teams,” another concluded.

Through his short-lived career with the Bucs, Brown proved that he still has what it takes to produce at a high level. But he also proved that drama continues follows him at every turn.

Prospective NFL teams will have to weigh their options when considering a contract for the 33-year-old wideout. Is Browns’ talent on the field worth the potential drama and headaches that come with it?

For now, Brown will undergo surgery to clean up an ankle injury that bothered him for much of the 2021 season. And from the sound of things, he’ll be keeping his phone lines open.

