NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Bill O’Brien News

The Jaguars’ coaching search is gaining some steam going into their final game of the regular season.

They’ve had a lot of candidates on their list and we can now add one more in Bill O’Brien. He’s expected to interview for the job next week after the Alabama-Georgia game since he’s Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator.

The #Jaguars plan to interview former #Texans coach Bill O’Brien for their vacant HC job next week after #Bama team plays in the National Championship on Monday, source said. @JohnReid64 had the timing first. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2022

O’Brien has been a head coach in the NFL before. He coached the Houston Texans from 2014 till 2020 and led them to four AFC South titles.

He ended up getting fired during the 2020 season after Houston started out 0-4.

Since then, O’Brien has spent the last year on Saban’s staff and has done wonders with Alabama’s offense. Going into the game on Monday, Alabama is sixth in total offense and eighth in passing offense in the nation.

He’s helped develop sophomore quarterback Bryce Young into a Heisman winner after the latter finished the regular season with 43 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.

That said, Jaguars fans aren’t thrilled about the possibility of O’Brien being the head coach.

NFL head coaching searches never cease to amaze me. O’Brien couldn’t win with Watson – who is remarkably better than Lawrence. Why would you let him waste anther potential talent? https://t.co/MfRLXznqNd — Trent T. (@TMTraughber) January 7, 2022

He’s about to trade Josh Allen for a 5th round pick and a washed up veteran 😭 https://t.co/hhw1aolaIs — Sai Pandrangi (@skpandrangi) January 7, 2022

The dude who traded DeAndre Hopkins will be the next Head Coach of the #Jaguars. I’m dead inside. #FireBaalke🤡 https://t.co/5N82ycURZl — O’BRIEN -BAALKE 2022 (@DuvalSafeSpace) January 7, 2022

Calling Shad the organization a clown does not go nearly fare enough in describing how inept this team is https://t.co/uYkSUnPdYD — Jax Logan (@JaxSLogan) January 7, 2022

Their commitment to mediocrity is astounding. https://t.co/4aCWAMtWUi — David Scaggs (@dscaggs21) January 7, 2022

They may as well get Gase in there too. https://t.co/OWxMDbimMI — nicole esther (@njrealtornic) January 7, 2022

Guessing Byron Leftwich wont be getting the job now https://t.co/5jeI4JXsHz — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) January 7, 2022

Khan: "Bill, what have you learned from your god awful stint with the Texans when you alienated every single important player in the Texans' franchise?" BOB: "Absolutely nothing." Khan: You're hired. https://t.co/MjciLJsRrf — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) January 7, 2022

Even though O’Brien’s last stint ended badly with Houston, there is a chance he’s learned from that experience.

It remains to be seen who Jacksonville hires to oversee the development of Trevor Lawrence.