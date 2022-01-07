The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Bill O’Brien News

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'BrienATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 04: Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the SEC Championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs on December 4th, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Jaguars’ coaching search is gaining some steam going into their final game of the regular season.

They’ve had a lot of candidates on their list and we can now add one more in Bill O’Brien. He’s expected to interview for the job next week after the Alabama-Georgia game since he’s Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator.

O’Brien has been a head coach in the NFL before. He coached the Houston Texans from 2014 till 2020 and led them to four AFC South titles.

He ended up getting fired during the 2020 season after Houston started out 0-4.

Since then, O’Brien has spent the last year on Saban’s staff and has done wonders with Alabama’s offense. Going into the game on Monday, Alabama is sixth in total offense and eighth in passing offense in the nation.

He’s helped develop sophomore quarterback Bryce Young into a Heisman winner after the latter finished the regular season with 43 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.

That said, Jaguars fans aren’t thrilled about the possibility of O’Brien being the head coach.

Even though O’Brien’s last stint ended badly with Houston, there is a chance he’s learned from that experience.

It remains to be seen who Jacksonville hires to oversee the development of Trevor Lawrence.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.