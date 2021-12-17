NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Browns-Raiders News

The NFL has just announced its first COVID-19 postponement of the 2021 season.

Due to a significant outbreak of the virus within the Cleveland Browns’ organization, Saturday’s scheduled game against the Las Vegas Raiders has now been moved to Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

Raiders at Browns now will be played Monday night at 5 pm ET, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Las Vegas is reportedly “not happy” about this decision — and Raider Nation clearly isn’t either.

“So a team that followed all the rules and has 0 covid cases gets punished? Makes sense. Raider curse,” one fan wrote.

“For the first time in 20 years I can joke that the league is trying to prop up the Browns,” another added.

Dear Mark Davis, Sue the league like your dad would have. Sincerely,#RaiderNation https://t.co/RTtJzbFvvJ — Antæus Toilette (@C3maz) December 17, 2021

Others questioned if this strategy will be in any way effective.

“I hate to be a Debbie Downer, but are we sure 2 extra days is going to make a dramatic difference for the Browns? I doubt it…,” one fan asked.

“I wonder how much of a difference 2 days actually makes in terms of availability,” another wrote.

While the decision has already faced plenty of backlash, some fans believe the league made the right decision.

“Correct decision. It was simply getting out of hand. Now NFL/NFLPA needs to discuss protocols moving forward,” one fan wrote.

The circumstances are unfortunate, but 2 MNF games should be wild. https://t.co/Uwv9Iz7lS8 — Stefan, Cole (@Coldest_fan) December 17, 2021

The Raiders-Browns at 5 p.m. ET will be the first game of a Monday night doubleheader featuring Vikings-Bears at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With other teams dealing with similar COVID-19 issues, matchups between the Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles are also expected to be rescheduled.