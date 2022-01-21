NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Buccaneers Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some exciting injury news on one of their most important offensive players.

On Friday, All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs returned to practice with “no obvious limp,” per Bucs insider Greg Auman. The second-year star suffered an ankle injury during the Tampa Bay’s Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles and missed every practice leading up to today.

Bucs tackle Tristan Wirfs walked out to practice with a group of offensive linemen. No obvious limp as he tests his injured ankle, trying to see if he can go Sunday against Rams. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 21, 2022

Buccaneers fans everywhere are pleading for Wirfs’ return to the field this weekend.

“Please lord I don’t ask you for much but this I NEED this,” one wrote.

“Soo you’re saying there’s a chance…” another added.

Today’s news is a huge step in the right direction compared to reports from yesterday that indicated Wirfs was a “long shot” to play in Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. With participation in today’s workout, it seems as though a return to play is more so in the question.

Star center Ryan Jensen, who’s also dealing with a nagging ankle injury, was also active in today’s practice.

If one or both of these linemen can play on Sunday afternoon, the Bucs can feel much more comfortable in their protection of Tom Brady.

Stay tuned for updates on their injury statuses as the game approaches.