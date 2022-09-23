NFL World Reacts To Friday's Christian McCaffrey Injury News

Christian McCaffrey is off the injury report before this weekend's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The Carolina Panthers running back was listed earlier this week with "ankle stiffness" and notched limited participation in practice.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this encouraging news.

"Panthers playing mind games with fantasy players…" one fan wrote.

"Was never worried once. My ride or die," another said.

"Sometimes I think the panthers put him on the report to f--k with people," another added.

Given his recent injury history, any appearance on the injury report for McCaffrey is big news. Following his incredible All-Pro season in 2019, the star running back appeared in just 10 games from 2020-21.

McCaffrey has played in both of the Panthers' first two games of the season. So far, he's logged 185 total yards and one touchdown.

The Panthers will look to notch their first win of the season in an NFC South matchup against the Saints on Sunday.