NFL World Reacts To Friday’s J.J. Watt News

When J.J. Watt suffered his shoulder injury in Week 7, it appeared to be a season-ending issue. But now heading into this year’s postseason, it’s looking like the veteran pass rusher has a real shot at suiting up for his Cardinals squad.

Watt, who’s been ramping up his participation in practice all week, took the field for the team’s workout on Thursday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, there are “no issues at all” as he prepares to take the field for Monday night’s Wild Card matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this incredibly good news for the Arizona squad.

“Out for the season don’t mean the same anymore these days,” one fan joked.

“Lesssgooooo baby! He coming for the rams!” another added.

JJ Watt looks like a man trying to get back on the field. pic.twitter.com/9QqjH4zsQm — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) December 13, 2021

So far, so good for J.J. Watt and the #AZCardinals: https://t.co/yBxlqlQqh9 — Sarah Kezele (@SarahKezele) January 14, 2022

Watt suffered his “season-ending” shoulder injury during a Week 7 matchup with his former Houston Texans team. Prior to that injury, the five-time All-Pro defensive end had logged 16 tackles, 1.0 sack and 10 QB hits through seven straight wins for the Cardinals. After starting off the season at 7-0, the Cardinals went 4-6 to close out the year.

Even if he’s not 100%, Watt’s veteran leadership will certainly be valuable as his team embarks on its postseason run.

Monday night’s game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET in LA’s SoFi Stadium.