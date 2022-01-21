NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Josh McCown News

It’s looking more and more like it’s only a matter of time before Josh McCown gets a head coaching opportunity in the NFL.

McCown, the longtime backup quarterback, interviewed for the Houston Texans‘ head coaching position earlier this week. That wasn’t the only team he was in contact with.

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly had a “conversation” with McCown at some point this week. It wasn’t believed to be a former interview, but a discussion nonetheless.

“Jacksonville Jaguars have had a conversation this week with retired quarterback Josh McCown this week, according to league sources,” reports Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. “McCown, who had a formal interview with the Texans on Thursday, highly regarded for his knowledge of the game, leadership skills and intelligence.”