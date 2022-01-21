The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Josh McCown News

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Josh McCown after the loss.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Quarterback Josh McCown #18 the Philadelphia Eagles leaves the field after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It’s looking more and more like it’s only a matter of time before Josh McCown gets a head coaching opportunity in the NFL.

McCown, the longtime backup quarterback, interviewed for the Houston Texans‘ head coaching position earlier this week. That wasn’t the only team he was in contact with.

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly had a “conversation” with McCown at some point this week. It wasn’t believed to be a former interview, but a discussion nonetheless.

“Jacksonville Jaguars have had a conversation this week with retired quarterback Josh McCown this week, according to league sources,” reports Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. “McCown, who had a formal interview with the Texans on Thursday, highly regarded for his knowledge of the game, leadership skills and intelligence.”

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk thinks this is all a ploy by the Texans to normalize hiring Josh McCown, who doesn’t have an ounce of coaching experience.

“The Texans are working hard to get media to normalize the idea of hiring a head coach who has no college or pro coaching experience, in any capacity,” Florio tweeted. “I really like and respect Josh McCown, but the idea of making him a head coach is offensive to anyone who has paid their dues.”

Most NFL fans agree with Florio’s take.

Josh McCown, head coach of the Houston Texans? Talk about not being qualified.

Sure, McCown could probably be a great head coach one day. But jumping all the way to the top position without any prior experience is a pretty bad look for all parties.

