NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Josh McCown News

It’s looking more and more like it’s only a matter of time before Josh McCown gets a head coaching opportunity in the NFL.
McCown, the longtime backup quarterback, interviewed for the Houston Texans‘ head coaching position earlier this week. That wasn’t the only team he was in contact with.
The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly had a “conversation” with McCown at some point this week. It wasn’t believed to be a former interview, but a discussion nonetheless.
“Jacksonville Jaguars have had a conversation this week with retired quarterback Josh McCown this week, according to league sources,” reports Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. “McCown, who had a formal interview with the Texans on Thursday, highly regarded for his knowledge of the game, leadership skills and intelligence.”
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 21, 2022
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk thinks this is all a ploy by the Texans to normalize hiring Josh McCown, who doesn’t have an ounce of coaching experience.
“The Texans are working hard to get media to normalize the idea of hiring a head coach who has no college or pro coaching experience, in any capacity,” Florio tweeted. “I really like and respect Josh McCown, but the idea of making him a head coach is offensive to anyone who has paid their dues.”
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 21, 2022
Most NFL fans agree with Florio’s take.
Houston had the Jaguars text "hey, what's up?" to Josh McCown just to say somebody else talked to him and legitimize their interview https://t.co/PRFPQ2b4sB
— Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) January 21, 2022
The Texans are totally going to hire Josh McCown. https://t.co/qPyVgvvxYt
— Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) January 21, 2022
Josh McCown, head coach of the Houston Texans? Talk about not being qualified.
Sure, McCown could probably be a great head coach one day. But jumping all the way to the top position without any prior experience is a pretty bad look for all parties.