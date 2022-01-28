NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Josh McCown News

Earlier this NFL offseason, shocking reports surfaced that former quarterback Josh McCown is being considered as a candidate for the Houston Texans’ head coaching vacancy.

Now a few weeks later as this year’s coaching cycle trudges on, it appears he’s emerged as a favorite.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelessero, McCown had his second-round interview with the Texans’ organization earlier today. And after reportedly telling the organization that he’s “all-in,” he’s now considered the “first-known finalist” to claim the head coaching job.

Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown is in Houston today for a second interview with the #Texans about their head coaching job, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. McCown has told the team he’s all-in. Now, he’s the first known finalist. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2022

McCown has 16 years of experience as a quarterback (mostly backup) in the NFL. But when its comes to coaching, he has virtually zero experience.

Fans from around the league seem to be pretty put off by this inexperience.

“I like Josh McCown but this is kind of a slap in the face to every qualified candidate,” one fan wrote.

“If he gets this job before a lot of these assistants who have put in the work and time…” another added.

“Texans saw all these coordinators get into the AFC/NFC championship games and playoffs and decided to go with a coach who hasn’t coached AT ALL in his career. Josh McCown is going to be competent at BEST or an absolute dumpster fire,” another said.

He's all in? What else is he doing? Is that what it takes to be a head coach in the #NFL? Play mediocre quarterback and be all in? In that case I play terrible qb but I am all in also! https://t.co/yYibDBjwU8 — Matt Skraby (@MattSkraby) January 28, 2022

Good thing the Texans fired stop-gap coach David Culley so that they could find someone more qualified this offseason,,, https://t.co/9AoQdQPpG3 — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) January 28, 2022

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels are among the list far more qualified candidates for the Texans’ opening.

If the Houston organization does hire Josh McCown as its next leader, it appears the front office will have plenty of disgruntled fans to deal with.