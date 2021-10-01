NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

After missing two straight practices this week, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the field on Friday.

Jackson is listed on the week’s injury report with what the Ravens called “a little back flare up.” Though he did not participate in any of Wednesday or Thursday’s practice, the injury seems to be fairly minor.

The well-deserved time off for the star QB was likely precautionary.

“I don’t think it’s anything serious,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said on Thursday, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “But we’re just going to have to kind of wait and see. I think he’s going to be in good shape. We’ll wait and see.”

The Ravens are certainly happy to have Jackson back in action — and so is the rest of the NFL world.

Lamar Jackson moved around well Friday, his first practice after missing two days with a back injury pic.twitter.com/a9Fd9wKauI — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 1, 2021

He deserved them days off for carrying the team.. he’s him ! https://t.co/0VKC7HrOXM — 🥷🏼🌪 (@Skiiiwalker369) October 1, 2021

WE GON BE ALRIGHTTTT https://t.co/3zExSVyhTI — Noah (@NoahEDaniels) October 1, 2021

After Week 1’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Jackson has led the Ravens on two straight game-winning drives to bring their record to 2-1 — one against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 and another against the Detroit Lions this past weekend.

Through three games this year, Jackson has amassed 761 yards and three touchdowns through the air, plus 251 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The electric dual-threat weapon currently leads the NFL in both yards per pass attempt (14.4) and yards per rush attempt (7.0).

On Sunday, Jackson will face off against a fellow Louisville quarterback product in Teddy Bridgewater. The Ravens will kickoff against the undefeated Broncos in Mile High Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.