NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Nick Bosa News

Nick Bosa is ready and good to go for this weekend’s divisional round matchup.

Heading into the week, there was some significant concern that the two-time Pro Bowler would be unable to suit up on Saturday night because of what looked to be a serious head injury during the 49ers’ Wild Card win over Dallas.

But on Friday evening — just over 24 hours before San Francisco’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers — the Niners cleared Bosa from concussion protocols.

He has no injury designation heading into tomorrow night.

The #49ers today announced that DL Nick Bosa has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation against the Green Bay Packers. Additional moves ahead of #SFvsGB 👇 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 21, 2022

San Francisco fans are understandably thrilled by this news.

“Niners by a million!” one fan wrote.

“Aaron Rodgers’ Saturday just got a little more difficult,” another added.

Through 17 regular-season games this year, Nick Bosa logged 52 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 32 QB hits and a league-leading 21 tackles for loss. The Niners’ Week 3 loss to the Packers was one of his few games without a sack this year.

Green Bay also activated two of their star pass rushers — Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus — off the injured reserve earlier today.

Tomorrow night’s divisional round matchup will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.