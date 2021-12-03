NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Odell Beckham Jr. News

The Spun

Odell Beckham on the field for the Rams.

The Rams will potentially have to be without one of their best wideouts on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t practice on Thursday with a hip injury and his status is now up in the air.

It doesn’t look like it’s a serious injury, but there looks to be a decent chance that it knocks him out for at least this game.

This would be a big loss for the Rams as they desperately need to get back on track. They’ve lost their last three games after starting out 7-1 and have struggled on both sides of the ball.

L.A.’s defense has given up 28+ points in those three games, and quarterback Matthew Stafford has five touchdowns along with five interceptions.

Beckham Jr. is coming off his best game of the season after he finished with five receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

When this news broke, the NFL community had some interesting reactions that included some jokes about Baker Mayfield and how this could mean Van Jefferson gets more targets.

The Rams may feel inclined to sit OBJ due to a matchup against the 2-9 Jaguars. They potentially won’t want to risk anything as their game after that is against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13.

