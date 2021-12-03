NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Odell Beckham Jr. News

The Rams will potentially have to be without one of their best wideouts on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t practice on Thursday with a hip injury and his status is now up in the air.

It doesn’t look like it’s a serious injury, but there looks to be a decent chance that it knocks him out for at least this game.

#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. did not practice yesterday with a hip injury, and his status for Sunday is now up in the air, source said. He was limited Wednesday, but DNP Thursday. It’s not considered a major issue, but some questions for this week about his availability. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2021

This would be a big loss for the Rams as they desperately need to get back on track. They’ve lost their last three games after starting out 7-1 and have struggled on both sides of the ball.

L.A.’s defense has given up 28+ points in those three games, and quarterback Matthew Stafford has five touchdowns along with five interceptions.

Beckham Jr. is coming off his best game of the season after he finished with five receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

When this news broke, the NFL community had some interesting reactions that included some jokes about Baker Mayfield and how this could mean Van Jefferson gets more targets.

This is your fault Baker… Shame on you https://t.co/0OeuTLWI5a — 𝘾𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙎𝙕𝙉🌟(6-6) (@GoatedBaker) December 3, 2021

Lets see if the offense is really better without him Sorry, force of habit https://t.co/vSIhi3MWjm — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) December 3, 2021

Despite OBJ’s expanded role last week, Van Jefferson continued to play an active role. He played on the same number of snaps as OBJ (60) with one more route run (41). Jefferson is on the WR2 radar IMO. #FantasyFootball https://t.co/GcK68e8Oh8 — Moody (@EricNMoody) December 3, 2021

The Rams may feel inclined to sit OBJ due to a matchup against the 2-9 Jaguars. They potentially won’t want to risk anything as their game after that is against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13.