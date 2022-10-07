NFL World Reacts To Friday's Unfortunate Mac Jones News

The New England Patriots have officially listed Mac Jones as doubtful to play in Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Jones missed last weekend's game due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered during the Pats' Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones notched limited participation in practice throughout the week, but fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe will take the field for his first NFL start on Sunday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news for the Patriots.

"Zappe is about to throw for 500 yards and get a massive contract in the offseason," one fan wrote.

"I keep telling y’all rest my boy Mac and let Zappe do work, which team better to prove what he got than Detroit," another said.

"Guy out again definitely hurts with the run defense struggling. Mac doubtful not overly surprising, but not encouraging," another added.

Zappe stepped in for Brian Hoyer after the veteran QB suffered a concussion during a Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. In his first NFL action, the former Western Kentucky star notched 99 yards and one touchdown on 10/15 passing.

The Patriots will host the Lions at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.