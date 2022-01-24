The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Fun Overtime Rules Proposal

The NFL’s competition committee is set to meet during the offseason and there’s no doubt the overtime rule will be a hot topic of discussion.

The Bills and Chiefs contest went to overtime on Sunday night and as soon as the Chiefs got the ball, they had no interest in giving it back.

Patrick Mahomes drove them down the field and hit Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown to send them to the AFC Championship Game.

Not long after that play happened, NFL fans and media were clamoring for the league to change its overtime rules.

One proposal that’s been kicked around is the “spot and choose” proposal. This would mean that one team will choose where the first drive of overtime will begin and the other will choose whether to play offense or defense.

The NFL world seems to like this idea.

This would also eliminate leaving the game up to chance with a 50/50 coin toss with the current rules.

It remains to be seen if more teams pitch for this proposal during the offseason.

