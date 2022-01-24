NFL World Reacts To Fun Overtime Rules Proposal

The NFL’s competition committee is set to meet during the offseason and there’s no doubt the overtime rule will be a hot topic of discussion.

The Bills and Chiefs contest went to overtime on Sunday night and as soon as the Chiefs got the ball, they had no interest in giving it back.

Patrick Mahomes drove them down the field and hit Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown to send them to the AFC Championship Game.

Not long after that play happened, NFL fans and media were clamoring for the league to change its overtime rules.

One proposal that’s been kicked around is the “spot and choose” proposal. This would mean that one team will choose where the first drive of overtime will begin and the other will choose whether to play offense or defense.

The NFL world seems to like this idea.

Give 👏 spot 👏 and 👏 choose 👏 a 👏 chance https://t.co/VBru2eR6sE — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 24, 2022

I am perfectly fine with the Ot rules. Only way id want change is the “spot and choose” format, which would be wild as hell — Kyle Caldarelli (@KAC443) January 24, 2022

I wouldn't describe myself as "whining about OT rules" but I would say that it's foolish to keep a rule that so heavily rewards a coin flip winner when the "spot and choose" option eliminates the importance of the coin flip but otherwise keeps OT intact. https://t.co/nWKHyHgVXL — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 24, 2022

*taps sign* Let's revisit spot and choose! — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 24, 2022

I feel like that may be more plays and more possessions than necessary. The sudden-death concept is fun. I’m OK with spot and choose or maybe home team gets choice of first possession and skip it the toss. Or flip it before game for in-game strategy impact. https://t.co/GXmqkW4ejW — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 24, 2022

That said, the Spot and Choose method is elite entertainment and should be immediately implemented. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) January 24, 2022

Spot and choose for NFL overtimes would be amazing, especially if we got to listen in as coaches strategized. Imagine Mike McCarthy having to be explained the rules every time! — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) January 24, 2022

In 2003 I proposed a fairer overtime rule. In 2021 the Ravens, citing my 2003 article, proposed that the NFL adopt the rule, called "spot and choose"-one team spots the ball to start OT and the other team chooses whether to take the ball. It's the best way https://t.co/5tlWjDAjfT — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 24, 2022

Spot and choose is way better than any other proposal I’ve seen in the past 15 hours so https://t.co/J7Mrn1hUry — Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) January 24, 2022

This would also eliminate leaving the game up to chance with a 50/50 coin toss with the current rules.

It remains to be seen if more teams pitch for this proposal during the offseason.