NFL World Reacts To Gabrielle Union's Marriage Admission

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Amy Sussman/Getty Images

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s "Armchair Expert" podcast, actress Gabrielle Union made some telling comments about her marriage with former NFL player Chris Howard.

For starters, Union called her marriage with Howard "dysfunctional."

Union then revealed that she felt "entitled" to cheat. That's because she paid "all the bills" in her marriage.

"In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating," Union said. "A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one.' And I just felt entitled to it as well."

Unsurprisingly, there were a lot of people who rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts on these remarks from Union.

"So anyone can cheat as long as they pay the bills," one person said. "Okay every day I learn and unlearn."

"Cheating men who pay the bills are smiling and licking their lips right now," another person tweeted.

A third person wrote, "Let a man have said this though…"

Union's first husband, Chris Howard, was selected by the Broncos in the fifth round of the 1998 NFL Draft.

In 2014, Union married NBA legend Dwyane Wade. They welcomed their daughter, Kaavia, in 2018.