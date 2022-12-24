NFL World Reacts To Game Being Delayed Today

This afternoon's matchup between the Texans and Titans has been delayed one hour due to "extreme weather and power outages affecting the region."

The game will now kickoff at 2 p.m. ET instead of its originally scheduled 1 p.m. kickoff.

The Titans issued an official statement regarding the delay.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this delay.

"If people are struggling with power outages, I don't see how 1 hour makes much of a difference," one fan wrote.

"Pushing it back an hour isn't going to fix it," another said.

"They've known all week that it was going to be bitter cold and that the grid was going to be strained," another added.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper asked the Titans to postpone the game on Saturday morning.

"I appreciate the @Titans delaying kickoff for one hour as @TVAnews commits to immediately ending the rolling blackouts. NES continues to work hard to minimize disruption for residents this holiday weekend," Cooper wrote on Twitter.

The current temperature in Nashville is 20 degrees.