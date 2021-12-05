NFL World Reacts To Gardner Minshew Postgame Video

The legend of Gardner Minshew II continues to grow.

Minshew stepped in for an injured Jalen Hurts and had a great game on Sunday. He led the Eagles to a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets and after the game he was greeted by his biggest fan.

His father.

You want to see how much this win and this moment meant to Gardner Minshew? This is @GardnerMinshew5 after the game with an emotional moment with his dad, who tries to make it to every one of his games

"You want to see how much this win and this moment meant to Gardner Minshew?" tweeted NBC Philadelphia's John Clark. "This is [Gardner Minshew] after the game with an emotional moment with his dad, who tries to make it to every one of his games."

Fans loved the exchange between father and son.

Easiest guy in football to root for https://t.co/0BAfbMZrWD — E-wan Kenobi (@EwwyVert) December 5, 2021

How can u not like a guy like Minshew. Really pull for dude every chance he gets. https://t.co/XJ8qZJZjUb — HAWAIIAN SUPERMAN (@SCRATCHONEMORE) December 5, 2021

Minshew came out guns blazing to start the game. The Eagles backup QB completed his first 11 passes on the way to a sparkling performance. The team scored on its first seven drives of the game.

The Washington State product finished with an impressive 133.7 passer rating. Minshew went 20-25 through the air for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Gardner Minshew is dealing: 11/11

He also helped keep the Eagles playoff hopes alive in a weak NFC East division.

Not only that, but Minshew showed that he has the talent to be a starting NFL QB. Despite some struggles in the win/loss department in Jacksonville, the sixth-round pick put up very solid numbers behind center for the Jags.