NFL World Reacts To General Manager's 'Failure' Admission

INDIANAOPLIS, IN - DECEMBER 30: A general view from the end zone as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke to the media Tuesday about a plethora of different topics regarding the team's 2022 season.

Ballard admit that he "failed" this season. As a result, he believes the criticism that he has received over the past few months is justified.

“I know there’s doubt,” Ballard said, via Stephen Holder of The Athletic. “The criticism, it’s warranted ... But we live in a world where failure is not allowed. And we’re doing it on the biggest stage. Everybody wants your head. But if you’re able to go through it and learn from it, you can reach your greatest heights.”

Ballard's comments this Tuesday have certainly sparked some conversations in the NFL world.

On one hand, NFL fans are applauding Ballard for owning up to his failures. On the other hand, there are plenty of people who believe he should be fired.

"Say what you want to say about Chris Ballard— he has never shied away from owning his faults," Phil Sanchez tweeted.

"I mean hey, he admitted it," one fan said.

"Resign then," another fan wrote.

Ballard will lead the Colts' search for a new head coach. Team owner Jim Irsay will make the final call.

The Colts are expected to interview a handful of candidates, which includes interim coach Jeff Saturday.