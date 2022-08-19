NFL World Reacts To Geno Smith Injury News

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 3: Quarterback Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks cheers on teammates during warmups before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CenturyLink Field on November 3, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won 40-34 in overtime. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Chicago Bears in the second week of preseason action.

Entering tonight's game, the reported plan for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was to potentially play well into the third quarter. However, when the second half kicked off, Smith was one of the last players out of the locker room.

According to multiple reports, Smith was spotted with a "big wrap" on his right knee. Naturally, Seahawks fans were a little concerned with the news.

"Two QBs (Lock and Smith) have some of the worst luck in the NFL," one fan said.

"That's why you don't put your QB out there especially with a linemen down," another fan said.

"Chris Simms keeps telling us the Seahawks have two good QBs. I don’t see it," a third fan said.

The Smith injury comes after Drew Lock was supposed to start tonight's game. Unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID earlier this week and was ruled out of the game as a result.

That opened the door for Geno Smith to cement his status as the team's No. 1 quarterback. Instead, the Seahawks struggled and Smith appears to have picked up an injury.