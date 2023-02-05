NFL World Reacts To Geno Smith's Announcement

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

What a story Geno Smith was in 2022.

Nine years after being labeled a draft bust when the Jets selected him in the second round, a 32-year-old Geno was able to lead a Seahawks team that many believed would be an afterthought into the playoffs. Earning Pro Bowl honors and a Comeback Player of the Year Award in the process.

Speaking to Cameron Wolfe on Saturday, the veteran QB explained that he's had "very positive" contract talks with Seattle.

"I'm very confident," Smith said of the chances he'll be back with the Seahawks. "I'm not going to put a number on it. But I'm very confident and I think things will work out."

The NFL world reacted to Smith's comments on social media.

"Don't get too greedy.. I think theres a lot of QBs in his tier that can be a cheaper option!" a fan replied.

"Get that [bag]," another said.

Smith posted career highs across the board this season. We'll see if the two sides can ultimately come to an agreement to keep him in the Pacific Northwest.