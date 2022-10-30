NFL World Reacts To Geno Smith's Performance On Sunday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

They wrote him off. He didn't write back.

On Sunday, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith continued his impressive play with some really great throws on Sunday that have his team leading the 6-1 Giants late in the second half.

The NFL world reacted to Geno's performance thus far in Week 8:

"Let Geno Smith cook!" the NFL tweeted.

"Outstanding drive by [Geno Smith]," commented ESPN's Mina Kimes. "That dot to Metcalf to move the chains. Whew."

"Geno Smith just went 5-for-5 for 75 yards and a touchdown on that drive to take the lead in the fourth quarter. That's a big-boy drive," said Mike Dugar of The Athletic.

"[Geno Smith] is a better leader for this team than Russell Wilson was."

"I know Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts are the front runners for as winning the MVP… but Geno Smith is on their heels like a pair of church socks!!!" tweeted Kendrick Perkins. "Carry on…"

"The throw by Geno Smith as chefs kiss," the Seahawks official account added.

What a year for the former second-round pick.