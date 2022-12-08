NFL World Reacts To Geno Smith's Viral Backup Quote

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Now in his 10th NFL season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is on the verge of making his first Pro Bowl and might even be an MVP candidate depending on how his season goes. And today he's reminding everyone of how far he's come.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Smith was asked about his seven years as a backup throughout the NFL and whether it was ever frustrating. He responded by stating, "My tough times would be a dream to someone else."

Smith has his Seahawks on pace to reach the playoffs after being projected to rank among the worst teams in the NFL. He's completing 72.7-percent of his passes and is on pace for one of the most accurate passing seasons in NFL history.

Seahawks fans and even the wider NFL world are praising Smith for being so humble and easy to root for:

Last year Geno Smith enjoyed a small resurgence in place of an injured Russell Wilson. He appeared in four games, starting three, and went 1-2 while completing 68.4-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

But his production this year is on another level. The 22 touchdowns he has in these first 12 games for the Seahawks are approaching the total touchdowns he had in his first 29 starts for the New York Jets between 2013 and 2014.

At this point, a Pro Bowl appearance appears inevitable. The bigger question is what other awards Smith might earn by year's end.

Whatever he gets, he will have certainly earned.