NFL World Reacts To George Pickens' Insane Catch

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) takes part in a drill during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL got its first taste of George Pickens on Thursday night.

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver made a ridiculous one-handed catch in the first quarter of their game against the Cleveland Browns.

He was able to reach out to the side with his right hand and make the catch without having the ball hit the ground.

Here's an angle of the catch:

The NFL community can't believe how good this catch was.

That catch helped the Steelers score their first touchdown of the game and their third total touchdown of the season.

The Steelers are currently up 14-13 on the Browns as the first half is close to ending.

It remains to be seen if Pickens sees more targets in this game following this ridiculous catch.