NFL World Reacts To Giants Blockbuster Trade News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants carries the ball after a catch during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants.

The Chiefs will get the former first-round draft pick in exchange for their conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"If Kadarius Toney gets it together this is a home run trade for the Chief," one fan wrote.

"Simple: Solid risk, very high reward," another added.

"Damn… he’s for sure gonna be nice," another said.

Toney has yet to reach his potential at the NFL level, but he's certainly shown flashes of what he could be in this league. His elite athleticism and shifty nature should mesh well with the electrifying Kansas City offense.

Toney missed the Giants' last five games after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2. The Chiefs have a bye week this weekend, opening up a potential opportunity for Toney to return in Week 9.