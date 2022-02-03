NFL World Reacts To Giants’ Offensive Coordinator Hire

The New York Giants and recently-hired head coach Brian Daboll have reportedly found their new offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Mike Kafka is set to become the Giants’ next OC.

The #Giants are expected to hire #Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka as their offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Deal not done yet but that's the way it's headed. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 3, 2022

NFL insider Adam Caplan believes Kafka will be handed the Giants’ play-calling responsibility.

“Believe Kafka will call plays. Put together #Chiefs passing game concepts, which were among best in #NFL. Need help on OL, but lots of talent to work with at WR,” he wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news — and plenty of Kansas City fans mourned the departure of their offensive assistant.

“The worst possible news…the biggest blow to KC,” one wrote.

“Not ideal wanted to keep him in the building. #ChiefsKingdom,” another said.

Good luck to you, Mike.

Andy has been prepping you for this day for a long time.#ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/5on3YjaYYR pic.twitter.com/wK9TcdkfQB — Chief Concerns (@ConcernsChief) February 3, 2022

From the Giants’ side of things, fans seem to be pretty pleased.

“Great hire, I’m more than ok with this,” one New York fan wrote.

“Really love that hire for the Giants,” another said.

People will point to his work with Mahomes. But learning from Andy Reid probably more valuable for this role https://t.co/f28YKcj8e4 — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) February 3, 2022

Kafka, a former NFL QB, was selected by then-Eagles head coach Andy Reid with a fourth-round pick in 2010. He started as an offensive quality control coach with the Chiefs in 2017 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2018, then passing game coordinator in 2020.

During his playing career, Kafka bounced around multiple NFL franchises. He crossed paths with then-tight ends coach Brian Daboll when they were both members of the New England Patriots.

Texans quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton and Browns receivers coach/passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea were the Giants’ other two OC finalists.

Having worked with Patrick Mahomes over the last five seasons, Kafka will look to get the best out of Giants QB Daniel Jones in 2022.