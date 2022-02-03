The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Giants’ Offensive Coordinator Hire

A general view of MetLife Stadium during a Giants game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view during a game between the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

The New York Giants and recently-hired head coach Brian Daboll have reportedly found their new offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Mike Kafka is set to become the Giants’ next OC.

NFL insider Adam Caplan believes Kafka will be handed the Giants’ play-calling responsibility.

“Believe Kafka will call plays. Put together #Chiefs passing game concepts, which were among best in #NFL. Need help on OL, but lots of talent to work with at WR,” he wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news — and plenty of Kansas City fans mourned the departure of their offensive assistant.

“The worst possible news…the biggest blow to KC,” one wrote.

“Not ideal wanted to keep him in the building. #ChiefsKingdom,” another said.

From the Giants’ side of things, fans seem to be pretty pleased.

“Great hire, I’m more than ok with this,” one New York fan wrote.

“Really love that hire for the Giants,” another said.

Kafka, a former NFL QB, was selected by then-Eagles head coach Andy Reid with a fourth-round pick in 2010. He started as an offensive quality control coach with the Chiefs in 2017 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2018, then passing game coordinator in 2020.

During his playing career, Kafka bounced around multiple NFL franchises. He crossed paths with then-tight ends coach Brian Daboll when they were both members of the New England Patriots.

Texans quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton and Browns receivers coach/passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea were the Giants’ other two OC finalists.

Having worked with Patrick Mahomes over the last five seasons, Kafka will look to get the best out of Giants QB Daniel Jones in 2022.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.