NFL World Reacts To Giants Wide Receiver Callout News

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Kenny Golladay #19 of the New York Giants celebrates a first down during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

At this point it's safe to say Kenny Golladay's tenure with the New York Giants has been rocky at best.

After a subpar 2021 season where he dealt with injuries and failed to establish himself, the Giants were hoping he'd play a larger role in 2022. That has not been the case - not by a long shot.

For some reason, Golladay isn't seeing the field for a significant number of snaps. On Wednesday afternoon, he made his thoughts on his playing time very clear - he's not happy.

"I should be playing regardless … That’s a fact," he said.

Fans flocked to social media to react to his comments.

"This isn't going to end well for Golladay. The GM/coach have absolutely no allegiance to him. The Giants can release Golladay next year with a post-June 1 designation and save $14M," NFL reporter Matt Verderame said.

"He should. He was brought in as a high volume target and a guy you throw it up to down the sideline in 1 on 1 situations. The Giants haven't utilized him in that way at all since he's been here," another fan said.

"Should he? Richie James and David Sills have outperformed him," said a third.

Should Golladay receive more playing time?