NFL World Reacts To Giants' Wide Receiver Trade Rumor

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 08: The helmet of Antrel Rolle #26 of the New York Giants is seen prior to the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Despite their 6-2 record, the New York Giants sit third in the hotly-contested NFC East. With the playoffs in reach, there's a rumor circling that they might try to make a run this season with a big trade for a big-name wide receiver.

According to ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan, the Giants have expressed an interest in Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. However, the team reportedly would only do a deal if the price was good enough - and the Broncos are believed to want a lot.

Jeudy was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and as a rookie recorded 856 receiving yards and three touchdowns. But injuries limited his growth in 2021 and the team's stagnant offense isn't doing him any favors in 2022.

Giants fans and the wider NFL world aren't sold on the idea that the team would do this though. Some are saying that neither side would want to make a deal happen:

The Giants have played so well this season largely in spite of their passing attack. They have a top five rushing attack and a bottom five passing attack this season.

Their defense has been superb though, ranking eighth in the NFL in points allowed and 16th in yards allowed.

The Giants have their bye this coming week, so if there was ever a time to make a trade and get him ready for their next game, it would be this one.

Will the Giants make a move for Jerry Jeudy or any other wide receiver before tomorrow's deadline?