NFL World Reacts To Giants Wide Receiver Trade Rumors

There's a chance that a New York Giants wide receiver could be on another team in the next day or two.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants have gotten some trade calls on Darius Slayton.

This shouldn't be a surprise to anyone, especially since the Giants are deep at receiver entering the season.

They have Sterling Shepard, Wan'Dale Robinson, Kadarius Toney, and David Sills in the fold and all four are expected to contribute this season. That would leave Slayton as a potential odd-man out.

NFL fans have already started to speculate where he could be dealt to in the coming days.

Slayton saw his numbers go down last season after he had back-to-back seasons of 700+ yards receiving in 2019 and 2020. He finished last year with 26 receptions for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

We'll have to see if the Giants can get fair value for Slayton before cuts are due.