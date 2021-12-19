NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen’s Honest Admission

Gisele Bundchen is married to the greatest quarterback in NFL history, so you would assume that she likes football.

That hasn’t always been the case, though.

The supermodel, who’s married to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, admitted that she was not a football fan when she first linked up with the legendary player.

“I thought it was the most boring thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I was like ‘What are they doing?’ … In the end, I was like, ‘God I don’t know what to tell this guy?’ … I didn’t understand anything,” Bündchen revealed on the latest episode of Man in the Arena.

Hey, at least she’s being honest.

“Once she saw the contract and endorsement money she changed her mind,” one fan joked.

“Yeah because most people outside US think that. I thought the same thing at first lol But it’s actually quite cool sport!” another fan admitted.

“… Literally the one thing Gisele and I have ever had in common,” one fan added on Twitter.

It hasn’t been very boring for the Brady family as of late, though.

Brady and the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last year and will compete for another championship this year.